Chicago Police Have More Evidence Jussie Smollett Staged Hate Crime

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson claimed that there is a slew of evidence that “Empire” star Jussie Smollett staged his own hate crime.

“Let me just put this out there first and foremost right now that he still has the presumption of innocence until he has his day in court,” Johnson told host Robin Roberts on “Good Morning America” Monday.

Johnson reiterated that Smollett, 36, described the Jan. 29 incident as a hate crime and that the Chicago police treated it as such. Johnson noted that even though the actor said his two alleged attackers were masked, Smollett “was able to say he’d seen around their eyes that at least one was white-skinned.”

