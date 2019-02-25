Chicago Police Have More Evidence Jussie Smollett Staged Hate Crime

Image Credits: Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson claimed that there is a slew of evidence that “Empire” star Jussie Smollett staged his own hate crime.

“Let me just put this out there first and foremost right now that he still has the presumption of innocence until he has his day in court,” Johnson told host Robin Roberts on “Good Morning America” Monday.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Johnson reiterated that Smollett, 36, described the Jan. 29 incident as a hate crime and that the Chicago police treated it as such. Johnson noted that even though the actor said his two alleged attackers were masked, Smollett “was able to say he’d seen around their eyes that at least one was white-skinned.”

Tom Pappert breaks down the mixed reactions coming from inside Fox’s Empire television set and reveals what the cast and crew really thinks about their coworker’s hate crime hoax.


