Chicago Police Release Sealed Jussie Smollett Case Files

The Chicago Police Department has released actor Jussie Smollett’s hate hoax case files in response to a Freedom of Information Act request by local media.

CWBChicago filed the FOIA request after Cook County prosecutor Kim Foxx dropped all 16 felony charges against the “Empire” actor and the court sealed his case files.

“These files were provided by the Chicago Police Department in response to a FOIA request that CWBChicago submitted upon learning that the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office had reached a sealed agreement to resolve Smollett’s criminal exposure in the case,” CWB Chicago reported Wednesday.

Several details in the files reveal Smollett’s preferential treatment by officers, and how the Osundairo brothers prepared their 2AM hate crime hoax “attack” against Smollett.

“HUGE SCOOP. Osundairo brother told @Chicago_Police that he put bleach into an El Yucateco hot sauce bottle and poured it on @JussieSmollett. NYPost reporter later found bottle at the scene,” CWBChicago tweeted.

HUGE SCOOP: Osundairo brother told @Chicago_Police that he put bleach into an El Yucateco hot sauce bottle and poured it on @JussieSmollett. NYPost reporter later found bottle at the scene. SEE FULL CPD FILE: https://t.co/ZyvJwCqIKw — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) March 27, 2019

Additionally, Smollett “was never handcuffed, placed in a cell, or subjected to the media while in the officer’s presence,” CWBChicago wrote.

….Reporting officer says that Smollett was never handcuffed, placed in a cell, or "subjected to the media" while in the officer's presence. SEE FULL CPD FILE HERE EXCLUVISELY: https://t.co/ZyvJwCqIKw — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) March 27, 2019

The Cook County Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that all Smollett’s charges “were dropped and his record has been wiped clean,” and Foxx also agreed to seal all evidence against Smollett from the public.

“Today, all criminal charges against Jussie Smollett were dropped and his record has been wiped clean of the filing of this tragic complaint against him. Jussie was attacked by two people he was unable to identify on January 29th. He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks made to the public causing an inappropriate rush to judgement,” spokeswoman Anne Kavanaugh stated in an email.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson eviscerated the prosecutors over the decision, charging they brokered a secret deal to “circumvent the judicial system.”

“They chose to hide behind secrecy and broker a deal to circumvent the judicial system,” Johnson told reporters.

“It’s Mr. Smollett who committed this hoax. Period,” Johnson added. “If he wanted to clear his name, the way to do that is in a court of law so everyone can see the evidence.”

Read the case files below:

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury

Chicago police as well as Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel have made clear their shock and disappointment that charges, for staging a hate crime hoax, against Jussie Smollett have been dropped. Alex points out this is a perfect example of corruption on the left.