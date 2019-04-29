Chicago Prosecutor Subpoenaed Over Jussie Smollett Case - Report

Chicago’s top prosecutor, Kim Foxx, has been subpoenaed Friday over her handling of the Jussie Smollett case, according to The Chicago-Sun Times.

Foxx, Cook County’s state’s attorney, will have to appear in court after a retired appellate judge, Sheila O’Brien, filed a petition last week for a special prosecutor to probe the Smollett case, in which a 16-count indictment against the “Empire” actor was dropped last month.

Foxx’s top deputy, Joseph Magats, was also subpoenaed, and another document requested that Smollett appears at the hearing, the report said.

