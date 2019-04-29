Chicago Prosecutor Subpoenaed Over Jussie Smollett Case - Report

Image Credits: Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images.

Chicago’s top prosecutor, Kim Foxx, has been subpoenaed Friday over her handling of the Jussie Smollett case, according to The Chicago-Sun Times.

Foxx, Cook County’s state’s attorney, will have to appear in court after a retired appellate judge, Sheila O’Brien, filed a petition last week for a special prosecutor to probe the Smollett case, in which a 16-count indictment against the “Empire” actor was dropped last month.

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Foxx’s top deputy, Joseph Magats, was also subpoenaed, and another document requested that Smollett appears at the hearing, the report said.

Read more


Owen Shroyer breaks down the corrupt plans of the Democrats for the coming 2020 election.


Related Articles

Video: AOC “I don’t care if you’re documented, I don’t care if you’re undocumented.”

Video: AOC “I don’t care if you’re documented, I don’t care if you’re undocumented.”

U.S. News
Comments
AOC Brazenly Lies Again After Being Challenged on Ignoring Sri Lanka Massacre

AOC Brazenly Lies Again After Being Challenged on Ignoring Sri Lanka Massacre

U.S. News
Comments

Next LGBT Wedding Cake Trial Scheduled

U.S. News
comments

15 Serial Killers, Rapists, Kidnappers, Child Molesters Eligible to Vote Under Bernie Sanders’ Plan

U.S. News
comments

Rachel Maddow’s Tin-Foil Hysteria Laid Bare In Devastating Twitter Takedown

U.S. News
comments

Comments