Chicago Raises Bridges to Prevent Looters Getting Downtown

Chicago authorities took the decision to raise all major bridges in an effort to prevent looters reaching the downtown area after a night of chaos.

Luxury department stores were ransacked as hundreds of looters caused mayhem in response to the police shooting of an armed suspect in Englewood.

Live stream footage showed one looter proclaiming “I can’t breathe,” a reference to the death of George Floyd, as she complained about being unable to remove security tags while trying to steal expensive items.

Police sent to respond to the looting were physically attacked, prompting authorities to raise major bridges in order to keep more people out of the area.

“All bridges are being raised along the river throughout The Loop,” reports CBS Chicago. “Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management announced street closures throughout areas in the Magnificent Mile, Gold Coast and South Loop.”

Numerous bus and train services have also been suspended, while large areas of downtown Chicago are also closed.

Bridges were previously raised last month in an effort to keep Black Lives Matter protesters away from the business district, but the call to do so this time around appears to have come too late.

