Watch: Chicago Students Trash Walmart During National Walkout Protest

Around fifty Chicago high school students were caught on video running through a Walmart and tearing the place to pieces during the recent national school walkout protests.

A Walmart employee told The Red Elephants, “These guys jacked up our store pretty good. They pounced on cars in the lot, vandalized two of the school buses parked there, threw Gatorade bottles at shoppers, smoke bombs, and we heard gunshots in the parking lot.”

The students, who likely attend Simeon Career Academy located five minutes from the store, stole small items and knocked over product displays during the mayhem.

Chicago police are working on identifying the students involved using “high quality” surveillance footage, as well as looking at videos on social media.

The students will likely be charged with misdemeanors and disciplined by the school.


