Watch: Chicago Students Trash Walmart During National Walkout Protest

Around fifty Chicago high school students were caught on video running through a Walmart and tearing the place to pieces during the recent national school walkout protests.

Exclusive security footage of the student rampage through Walmart during the #NationalStudentWalkout protest in Chicago pic.twitter.com/8RLqa4iup9 — The Red Elephants 🐘 (@RealRedElephant) March 16, 2018

A Walmart employee told The Red Elephants, “These guys jacked up our store pretty good. They pounced on cars in the lot, vandalized two of the school buses parked there, threw Gatorade bottles at shoppers, smoke bombs, and we heard gunshots in the parking lot.”

The students, who likely attend Simeon Career Academy located five minutes from the store, stole small items and knocked over product displays during the mayhem.

Chicago police are working on identifying the students involved using “high quality” surveillance footage, as well as looking at videos on social media.

Simeon High School students trashed Walmart during the 'Walkout protest' – threw food items at shoppers, threw smoke bombs, jumped on cars in and Walmart employees tell us that they heard multiple gunshots in parking lot during rampage Full Story Here: https://t.co/KBer5IDyBx pic.twitter.com/nuJDE2HqhD — The Red Elephants 🐘 (@RealRedElephant) March 16, 2018

The students will likely be charged with misdemeanors and disciplined by the school.