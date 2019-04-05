Chicago to Sue Jussie Smollett After He Refuses to Pay For Police Overtime

Image Credits: Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images.

Chicago will sue actor Jussie Smollett for the costs of police overtime spent investigating his claims that he was the victim of a hate crime, which prosecutors say were false, a city official said on Thursday.

The lawsuit was being prepared after Smollett, 36, refused a demand by the city for $130,000, said Bill McCaffrey, a spokesman for the city’s Department of Law.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

“Mr. Smollett has refused to reimburse the City of Chicago for the cost of police overtime spent investigating his false police report on January 29, 2019, McCaffrey said. “The Law Department is now drafting a civil complaint that will be filed in the Circuit Court of Cook Country.”

Read more


Alex Jones presents a video of Maxine Waters conducting an interview with Extra TV where she defends and forgives Jussie Smollett.


Related Articles

Rand Paul Blocking Release Of Mueller Report To Force Investigation Of Clinton, Comey, Brennan

Rand Paul Blocking Release Of Mueller Report To Force Investigation Of Clinton, Comey, Brennan

U.S. News
Comments
Tucker Says Trump Might Not Want to be Re-Elected

Tucker Says Trump Might Not Want to be Re-Elected

U.S. News
Comments

Sharpton Emerges as 2020 Kingmaker as Dems Compete For His Approval

U.S. News
comments

Full-Term Abortion Clinic Injures Woman During Botched Abortion – Report

U.S. News
comments

Kirsten Gillibrand’s Father Worked For NXIVM Sex Cult – Court Documents

U.S. News
comments

Comments