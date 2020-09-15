Chicago Uni English Dpt. Says It Will Only Allow 'Black Studies' Students

The English Department at the University of Chicago has said that it will only enroll students who want to undertake ‘Black studies’ this college year, reasoning that it is a move in solidarity with the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement.

Campus Reform points to the University’s admissions webpage, which contains the disturbing announcement.

“For the 2020-2021 graduate admissions cycle, the University of Chicago English Department is accepting only applicants interested in working in and with Black Studies,” the post reads.

The justification for the decision is, according to the University “that Black Lives Matter, and that the lives of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, and Rayshard Brooks matter, as do thousands of others named and unnamed who have been subject to police violence.”

“As literary scholars, we attend to the histories, atmospheres, and scenes of anti-Black racism and racial violence in the United States and across the world. We are committed to the struggle of Black and Indigenous people, and all racialized and dispossessed people, against inequality and brutality,” the announcement also declares.

The site claims that the ‘Black studies’ course works “in close collaboration with other departments to study African American, African, and African diaspora literature and media, as well as in the histories of political struggle, collective action, and protest that Black, Indigenous and other racialized peoples have pursued, both here in the United States and in solidarity with international movements.”

It also notes that part of the course focuses on “struggle, collective action, and counterrevolution as contexts for the emergence of ideas and narratives.”

The course also contains a working group called the “Race and Capitalism Project,” which focuses on “how processes of racialization within the U.S. shaped capitalist society and economy and how capitalism has simultaneously shaped processes of racialization.”

It thus appears that significant portions of the course are focused on Marxist ideology, which ties directly into the core principles of the organised element of the Black Lives Matter movement.

If this were merely a study option, then it would not be as disturbing, but the fact that the entire English department of a major university appears to be precluding any other forms of study unless this course is included is chilling.

Chicago University is not alone in turning directly to Marxist ideology, with the announcement last week that Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, is offering a course on “How to Overthrow the State.”

According to the description on the university’s website, the course “places each student at the head of a popular revolutionary movement aiming to overthrow a sitting government and forge a better society.”

