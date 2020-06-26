‘Chicago worse than Afghanistan’: Trump blasts high crime rate in ‘Democrat-run’ cities, says it’s like living in HELL

US President Donald Trump said that Democratic Party mayors and the Barack Obama administration have done “virtually nothing” to combat violent crime in major American cities like Detroit and Chicago.

“Chicago is an example, it’s worse than Afghanistan, it’s worse than… Honduras,” Trump told Fox News anchor Sean Hannity.

We have cities that are worse, in some cases – far worse. Take a look at Detroit. Take a look at what’s happening in Oakland. Take a look at what’s happening in Baltimore… These cities, it’s like living in hell.

Trump said that these cities are “Democrat-run,” blaming the Democratic Party for doing “virtually nothing” to curb the high crime rate.



Though the annual murder rate has decreased in Chicago in recent years, it remains as one of America’s most dangerous cities, along with Detroit and Baltimore. More than 100 people, including several children, were shot in Chicago just over the weekend, 15 of them fatally. On May 31, 18 people were killed in the city, making it the single most violent day in Chicago in six decades, local media reported.

Trump also warned that he will intervene in Seattle, Washington, where activists set up a six-block ‘autonomous’ zone downtown, known as CHAZ/CHOP, barring police from entry. Several shootings took place at the area, leaving one man dead.

“If they don’t do something with Seattle, we’re going to do that. We’re going to go in there,” the president said.

The activist-run enclave in Seattle was established during a wave of anti-racism and police brutality protests triggered by the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, during a botched arrest attempt by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last month. Some protest rallies in major cities were followed by fierce riots and looting.

The deaths of Floyd and other African Americans in encounters with officers have led to a rise in anti-police sentiment across the country.

