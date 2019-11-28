Chick-Fil-A Donated $2500 to The Southern Poverty Law Center

Chick-fil-A, which recently “canceled” the Salvation Army, donated $2,500 to the anti-Christian smear merchants at the Southern Poverty Law Center in 2017.

From Ryan Bomberger, Townhall, “Cowardice and Capitulation: The Shocking Things Chick-fil-A Funds“:

There’s a lot of talk about Chick-fil-A. Most of it is generated by the #fakenews establishment that wants nothing more than to demonize an organization that, historically, has publicly professed its Christian faith that is inseparable from its business practices. “[We are] based on biblical principles, asking God and pleading with God to give us wisdom on decisions we make about people and the programs and partnerships we have. And He has blessed us.” Those were the words of Chick-fil-A’s CEO, Dan Cathy, to the Baptist Press back in 2012 as he confirmed his biblical belief that marriage is between one man and one woman.

Days later, a disgruntled activist violently took out his disagreement with Chick-fil-A by trying to kill as many people as possible inside of Family Research Council’s (FRC) D.C. headquarters. According to the FBI interrogation, Floyd Lee Corkins chose FRC as a target because “Southern Poverty Law [Center] lists anti-gay groups. I found them online.” So, Corkins stormed inside FRC’s building, armed with a backpack full of Chick-fil-A sandwiches and 50 rounds of ammunition to “kill as many as possible and smear the Chick-Fil-A sandwiches in victims’ faces, and kill the guard.” His heinous attack was stopped by FRC’s security guard, Leo Johnson—a hero who was shot while stopping the terrorist attack. In 2012, Corkins was sentencedto prison for 25 years. In 2017 Chick-fil-A donated money to the same corrupt SPLC that still outrageously lists FRC as a “hate group.”

Bomberger’s full article lists a bunch of other leftist groups they donated to as well.

The Family Research Council’s Tony Perkins responded to the news in an interview with Todd Starnes:

“It’s time for Christians to find a fast food alternative to Chick-fil-A,” he said. “Tax reports have now exposed Chick-fil-A for funding the anti-Christian Southern Poverty Law Center; an organization linked in federal court to domestic terrorism after their smear campaign of Christian organizations resulted in a shooting in which the gunman planned to smear Chick-fil-A sandwiches in the faces of his victims,” Perkins said. Perkins then revealed a shocking revelation about what happened in the aftermath of the 2012 attack. “Dan Cathy, nor anyone with Chick-fil-A inquired about the well-being of Mr. Johnson or any of the FRC team members, but they made a donation to the SPLC which was linked in federal court to this act of domestic terrorism,” Perkins said. “Chick-fil-A has seriously lost their way.” Chick-fil-A recently made national headlines by ending its charitable giving to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Salvation Army. Both organizations had been labeled as hate groups because of their positions on traditional marriage. “Not only has Chick-fil-A abandoned donations to Christian groups including the Salvation Army, it has donated to one of the most extreme anti-Christian groups in America,” Perkins told me. “Anyone who opposes the SPLC, including many Protestants, Catholics, Jews, Muslims, and traditional conservatives, is slandered and slapped with the ‘extremist’ label or even worse, their ‘hate group’ designation.”

