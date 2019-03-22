Chick-Fil-A Responds to San Antonio Ban from Airport Over "Anti-LGBTQ Behavior"

Chick-fil-A responded to the San Antonio City Council Friday after the company was blocked from entering into a retail contract at the city’s international airport over what one councilman called “a legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior.”

In a statement obtained by KTSA, a restaurant spokesman disputed the council’s “misperceptions” of the company’s values, and invited the council to visit any of its 32 San Antonio area restaurants.

“The press release issued by [councilman Roberto Trevino] was the first we heard of his motion and its approval by the San Antonio city council. We wish we had the opportunity to clarify misperceptions about our company prior to the vote. We agree with the council member that everyone should feel welcome at Chick-fil-A. In fact, we have welcomed everyone in San Antonio into our 32 local stores for more than 40 years. Our local restaurants consistently give back to the San Antonio community and have awarded more than $600,000 in scholarships to Chick-fil-A restaurant team members in San Antonio.

“We would welcome the opportunity to have a thoughtful dialogue with the city council and we invite all of them into our local stores to interact with the more than 2,000 team members who are serving the people of San Antonio. We hope they will experience for themselves that Chick-fil-A embraces all people, regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender identity. We are proud of the positive impact we are making in communities across America, and specifically in San Antonio, and have been transparent about our giving on our website. On a related note, Chick-fil-A was named “Best Franchise Brand” in 2018 by Airport Revenue News.”

On Thursday, District 1 City Councilman Roberto Trevino made a successful motion approving a retail contract at the San Antonio International Airport with an added amendment which would exclude a proposed Chick-fil-A restaurant.

Trevino later applauded the passage of the amendment for “[reaffirming] the work our city has done to become a champion of equality and inclusion.”

“San Antonio is a city full of compassion, and we do not have room in our public facilities for a business with a legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior,” Treviño stated. “Everyone has a place here, and everyone should feel welcome when they walk through our airport. I look forward to the announcement of a suitable replacement by Paradies.”

Following the council’s decision, faith based non-profit Texas Values issued a statement urging the Texas legislature to act to reaffirm religious freedom.

“Local governments targeting and banning private Christian businesses like Chick-Fil-A is a hostility to religion that Texans will not stand for,” a statement from Texas Values said. “I thought Texas was ‘open for business.’ I guess that applies everywhere in Texas except for San Antonio, where the government demands that you renounce your religious beliefs.”

Ahead of the council’s decision reports circulated earlier in the week claiming Chick-fil-A donated $1.8 million to pro-family groups, which leftists characterized as “anti-LGBTQ.”