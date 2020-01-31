Chiefs Defensive End Wears Trump/Kanye Sweater During Super Bowl Press Conference

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark made headlines when he wore a sweater bearing a photo of President Donald Trump’s meeting with rapper Kanye West.

Speaking to reporters during a January 24 news conference ahead of Super Bowl LIV, Clark said he was given the sweatshirt by a close friend.

NFL STAR WEARS TRUMP SWAG TO SUPER BOWL🔥🇺🇸 Kansas City Chiefs DE Frank Clark wore a TRUMP sweater to his Super Bowl press conference. “Never forget. Y’all know the moment when @realDonaldTrump met Kanye. You know very historical moment in our history” THIS is counter culture pic.twitter.com/A5YBjfSmB0 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 30, 2020

“Never forget man!” Clark said. “Y’all know the moment when Donald Trump met Kanye… a very historical moment.”

The photo shows the December 13, 2016 meeting between West and Trump in the lobby of Trump Tower.

“I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future president if we truly want change,” West stated at the time.

The Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers in Miami this Sunday at Super Bowl LIV .



