Chiefs Defensive End Wears Trump/Kanye Sweater During Super Bowl Press Conference

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark made headlines when he wore a sweater bearing a photo of President Donald Trump’s meeting with rapper Kanye West.

Speaking to reporters during a January 24 news conference ahead of Super Bowl LIV, Clark said he was given the sweatshirt by a close friend.

“Never forget man!” Clark said. “Y’all know the moment when Donald Trump met Kanye… a very historical moment.”

The photo shows the December 13, 2016 meeting between West and Trump in the lobby of Trump Tower.

“I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future president if we truly want change,” West stated at the time.

The Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers in Miami this Sunday at Super Bowl LIV .


Trump protesters explain what Trump’s Make America Great Again hat means to them.

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Hillary Tweets 'No One Is Above the Law' Then Refuses To Accept Lawsuit Against Her

Hillary Tweets ‘No One Is Above the Law’ Then Refuses To Accept Lawsuit Against Her

U.S. News
Comments
CNN is Angry That White People Are Trying to Stop the Coronavirus Spreading

CNN is Angry That White People Are Trying to Stop the Coronavirus Spreading

U.S. News
Comments

Friday Trump Acquittal Eyed After Lamar Alexander Says ‘No’ To Witnesses; Collins Roasted Over ‘Yes’ Vote

U.S. News
comments

Warren pledges ‘young trans person’ will pick her Secretary of Education

U.S. News
comments

Video Proof Liberals Are Hypocrites

U.S. News
comments

Comments