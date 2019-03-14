Child Protective Services Investigated Mother after 11-year-old ‘Drag Kid’ Danced at Gay Bar

The mother of 11-year-old “drag kid” Desmond Napoles says after numerous visits from Child Protective Services, allegations of child abuse stemming from her son’s performance at a New York City gay club have been deemed “unfounded.”

Speaking to BrooklynPaper.com in January, Wendy Napoles revealed CPS and other agencies opened several cases investigating possible child exploitation after Desmond, AKA Desmond the Amazing, performed at the 3 Dollar Bill gay club in Brooklyn while patrons threw money at him.

Napoles told Brooklyn Paper the Administration of Children’s Services had received over 150 complaints alleging the performance was an act of exploitative “pedophilia.”

According to the mother, they were also investigated by “the NYPD, the Child Advocacy Center, the Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Department of Labor, and the District Attorney’s office.”

The mother said caseworkers would knock on her door investigating the reports of child abuse sometimes late, late into the night.

Addressing concerns that it’s abhorrent for her fifth grade son to be parading around on stage in front of men for money, Napoles dismissed her critics as “homophobic,” and asserted it’s “perfectly legal for a child to preform at a bar if accompanied by an adult,” according to the Paper.

“No clothes came off my child,” Napoles argued. “I don’t understand how people can believe he was stripping, there was a lot of homophobia there.”

Over the weekend, Napoles posted photos of letters from CPS to Instagram, showing they had deemed the allegations “unfounded,” while she accused her critics of “malice.”

Reactions to Desmond’s performance in December ranged from disgust to outrage with some asserting 3 Dollar Bill should be investigated for pedophilia, while others called on CPS to launch an investigation.

“10 year old kids shouldn’t be performing at any bar. Gay or straight. He should be at home playing with legos and riding his bike….or at a dance class for kids… not being sexually groomed. This is child abuse,” read one top voted comment on the subreddit /r/trashy.

Responding to critics on Facebook in January, Napoles explained the club had taken measures to ensure Desmond’s event “would be age appropriate and audience members that attended were respectful and in good conduct.”

She also argued members of the drag community who object to Desmond performing on stage weren’t being inclusive enough: “I know a lot of drag fans/drag queens do not want to see kids in what they consider an adult form of entertainment or venue, but drag is changing and becoming more widespread and popular with people of all ages, genders, identities, races, abilities, and disabilities. If the drag kid isn’t performing in an adult themed show, what is the issue?”

Follow @AdanSalazarWins

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

Watch: YouTube banned this video for exposing “Drag Tots” cartoon outrage.