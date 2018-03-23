Child Rape Victim Laughed at by Social Workers, Put on Pill

A woman who was trafficked into prostitution by another teenager at her care home when she was just 13 has revealed how everyone around her – from police to staff to teachers and social workers – shockingly turned a blind eye.

Zoe Patterson’s book Trafficked Girl is published today and details how she was sexually abused and raped by older Asian men while living at a Midlands care home, often being forced to have sex with multiple men on a nightly basis.

When she first admitted to a social worker what was happening, she was laughed at and the only real response from staff at the unit was to put her on contraceptives.

