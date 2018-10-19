‘Child refugee’ with flagship Samsung phone and gold watch complains about Swedish benefits rules

Image Credits: Florian Prischl / Wiki.

Sweden’s benefits rules upset the 19-year-old Hossein, tabloid Aftonbladet reports. The ‘child refugee’ who has a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and a gold watch, feels bullied by the Swedish authorities.

In Lidingö outside Stockholm, the money you receive through the Swish app, a Swedish PayPal, is counted as income. This means that a person who receives benefits gets reduced compensation if money comes in through the popular payment system.

Hossein is a so-called unaccompanied youth who has turned 18. In order to receive benefits, he has to report his income every month. When he discovered that money he received through Swish was deducted from the grant, it came as a shock.

Hossein claims that the income on his Swish account is from when he and his friends eat at restaurants. One of them pays while the others swish their part of the bill to that person.

