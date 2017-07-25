Child Sex Trafficking, a Pervasive but Hidden Crime

Image Credits: oddsock / Flickr.

The “silent crime” of human trafficking, and especially child sex trafficking, is getting a tiny bit louder.

Three bills aimed at curbing human trafficking quietly passed the House in mid-July. Thirteen others passed in May. The bills range from the allocation of funding toward prevention, to closing a loophole in the justice system about distributing images of child pornography.

“The reason they call trafficking a silent crime, is because you have shame and embarrassment on the child’s side, and then you have threats and coercion on the perpetrator’s side,” said Jan Edwards, founder and CEO of Paving the Way,a nonprofit aimed at preventing child trafficking.

The crime is so hidden that a reliable estimate of the prevalence of child sex trafficking in the United States doesn’t exist. Estimates vary wildly from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of cases per year.

Read more


Related Articles

UK Police Force Tells People to Call Emergency Number Over Offensive Tweets

UK Police Force Tells People to Call Emergency Number Over Offensive Tweets

World News
Comments
Turkey's Erdogan Purges Turkish Industries

Turkey’s Erdogan Purges Turkish Industries

World News
Comments

Obama Official Worried That Migration Now Out Of Control

World News
Comments

Czech Government Slams EU Migration Policy Over Security Fears

World News
Comments

California Imam Prays for Allah to ‘Annihilate’ Jews in Public Sermon

World News
Comments

Comments