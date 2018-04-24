Children Fit as Endurance Athletes

Image Credits: Greg Goebel, Flickr.

Children not only have fatigue-resistant muscles, but recover very quickly from high-intensity exercise — even faster than well-trained adult endurance athletes.

This is the finding of new research published in open-access journal Frontiers in Physiology, which compared the energy output and post-exercise recovery rates of young boys, untrained adults, and endurance athletes.

The research could help develop athletic potential in children as well as improve our understanding of how our bodies change from childhood to adulthood — including how these processes contribute to the risk of diseases such as diabetes.

