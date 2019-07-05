Children of Political Refugee Receive Citizenship at Betsy Ross Home

Thirteen children from a variety of nations were sworn in as US citizens at the Betsy Ross home on the Fourth of July, which happened in the backdrop of Nike distancing itself from the Betsy Ross flag that was declared “offensive” by activist Colin Kaepernick.

The father of five of the children was a political refugee from Guinea, a West African country mired in a human rights controversy.

“When I came here, they give me everything that I need and give me all opportunity,” the father, Bode, told KYW Newsradio of Philadelphia, Penn. “I’m so grateful to this country.”

“I hope the best for this country, for all American people, and may God Bless America and make America the top for the world forever.”

The event at the Betsy Ross home, which was the 15th annual children’s swearing in, included “a colonially-garbed honor guard, welcomes from various civic and youth groups, speeches by politicians and the symbolic ringing of a bell 13 times – each child rings it once – commemorating the 13 original colonies,” the outlet also reported.

And mounted outside the home is the Betsy Ross flag, the star symbol of which was prominently displayed on shoes that Nike pulled from store shelves after Kaepernick claimed the symbol was “offensive.”

“Nike has chosen not to release the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July as it featured the old version of the American flag,” a Nike spokesperson stated.



