Pupils are being labeled as hyperactive and given medication when they are simply younger than others in their year, a study warns.

Researchers examined the relationship between a child’s age relative to classmates and their chances of being diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

After reviewing 17 studies, covering more than 14million children, researchers found it was more common for the youngest in a classroom to be diagnosed with ADHD.

