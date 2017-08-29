Chile Legalizes Gay Marriage and Allows LGBT Couples to Adopt as Historic New Bill Signed

Image Credits: Fernando Lavoz/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Chilean President Michelle Bachelet has introduced a bill to legalise gay marriage, the latest in a series of recent reforms in a country long regarded as one of Latin America’s most socially conservative.

Bachelet signed the proposal, which will be sent to lawmakers, at a ceremony in the presidential palace. She said the measure seeks to expand the definition of marriage between a man and a woman and would also expand rights for gay couples, allowing them to adopt children.

“We can’t let old prejudices be stronger than love,” Bachelet said.

Chile approved civil unions for same-sex couples in 2015 and decriminalised gay sex in 1999. The bill comes a week after Chile’s Constitutional Court upheld a measure that would end the country’s absolute ban on abortions.

Read more


Related Articles

Two Million Muslims Arrive at Mecca in Saudi Arabia

Two Million Muslims Arrive at Mecca in Saudi Arabia

World News
Comments
Sweden: Court Refuses to Deport Migrant Who Raped Mentally Disabled Child Because He 'Felt Bad'

Sweden: Court Refuses to Deport Migrant Who Raped Mentally Disabled Child Because He ‘Felt Bad’

World News
Comments

Polish Official: EU’s Suicidal Migrant Policy is Killing Europe

World News
Comments

Christian Parents Begged Council to House Child with Grandparents Instead of Hardline Muslims

World News
Comments

Nomura: “Probability Of North Korean War Breaking Out Is 35%”

World News
Comments

Comments