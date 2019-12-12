"Chill Greta, Chill!" Trump Roasts "Ridiculous" Time Magazine POTY Pick

President Trump blasted Time Magazine for selecting teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg as their ‘Person of the Year.’

“So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!” Trump wrote in a retweet including actress and producer Roma Downey’s congratulatory post dedicated to Thunberg.

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

President Trump’s son, Donald Jr., also took issue with Time’s choice, pointing out that pro-liberty protesters in Hong Kong are far more deserving of the award.

Time leaves out the Hong Kong Protesters fighting for their lives and freedoms to push a teen being used as a marketing gimmick. How dare you? https://t.co/dnV9mESM6G — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 11, 2019

“Time leaves out the Hong Kong Protesters fighting for their lives and freedoms to push a teen being used as a marketing gimmick. How dare you?” Trump Jr. tweeted on Wednesday.



