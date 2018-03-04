Chilling: Play Titled ‘Kill Climate Deniers’ Launches Theatrical Run

Global warming skeptics, beware: A play with the alarming title “Kill Climate Deniers” may be coming to a theater near you.

Written by Australian playwright David Finnigan, “Kill Climate Deniers” kicked off Thursday the 2018 season of the Griffin Theatre in Sydney after a week of previews, with the final show scheduled for April 7.

Kill Climate Deniers: Playwright takes on Andrew Bolt, climate change sceptics and Breitbart News https://t.co/ZcfPIcxJO9 via @ClimateDepot — Marc Morano (@ClimateDepot) March 1, 2018

The plot? “As a classic rock band take the stage in Parliament House’s main hall, 96 armed eco-terrorists storm the building and take the entire government hostage, threatening to execute everyone unless Australia ends global warming. Tonight,” said the play’s website.

Read more