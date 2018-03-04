Chilling: Play Titled ‘Kill Climate Deniers’ Launches Theatrical Run

Image Credits: SASCHA SCHUERMANN/AFP/Getty Images.

Global warming skeptics, beware: A play with the alarming title “Kill Climate Deniers” may be coming to a theater near you.

Written by Australian playwright David Finnigan, “Kill Climate Deniers” kicked off Thursday the 2018 season of the Griffin Theatre in Sydney after a week of previews, with the final show scheduled for April 7.

The plot? “As a classic rock band take the stage in Parliament House’s main hall, 96 armed eco-terrorists storm the building and take the entire government hostage, threatening to execute everyone unless Australia ends global warming. Tonight,” said the play’s website.

Read more


Illegal immigrant from Mexico pleads guilty to using fake identity to steal $361,000 in government benefits

MSNBC's Scarborough Warns That Trump Is Serious About Being President For Life

Jimmy Kimmel Opens Oscars By Trashing Trump, Pushing Equal Pay, Penis Jokes, and Gun Control

SPLC’s Cohen, Rep Lewis Suggest More Martyrs Needed For Their ‘Movement’

Liberals Eat Their Own: Bill Maher Rips Fake News From HuffPo & Salon

