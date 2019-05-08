China Backtracked On Nearly All Aspects of US Trade Deal - Report

Image Credits: STR/AFP/Getty Images.

The diplomatic cable from Beijing arrived in Washington late on Friday night, with systematic edits to a nearly 150-page draft trade agreement that would blow up months of negotiations between the world’s two largest economies, according to three U.S. government sources and three private sector sources briefed on the talks.

The document was riddled with reversals by China that undermined core U.S. demands, the sources told Reuters.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

In each of the seven chapters of the draft trade deal, China had deleted its commitments to change laws to resolve core complaints that caused the United States to launch a trade war: theft of U.S. intellectual property and trade secrets; forced technology transfers; competition policy; access to financial services; and currency manipulation.

Read more


The digital tyranny portrayed in works of fiction for decades has finally become a reality with Facebook using false claims of “hate speech” and “anti-Semitism” as cover for censoring voices they disagree with.


Related Articles

Fed Warns of Rising Corporate Debt Enabled by it's Own Policies

Fed Warns of Rising Corporate Debt Enabled by it’s Own Policies

Economy
Comments
Trump Proposes Overhauls to Welfare System

Trump Proposes Overhauls to Welfare System

Economy
Comments

Peter Schiff: Jobs Report Not Encouraging, Simply a Matter of PR

Economy
comments

Trade talks with China collapse: “This has all the makings of a complete disaster that could lead the stock market to crater this week”

Economy
comments

Jobs Surge, Unemployment Falls to Lowest Since 1969

Economy
comments

Comments