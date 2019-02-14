China Boosts Trade With Russia Amid US Tensions

The simmering US-China trade war and US sanctions against Russia may become an excellent opportunity for Russian firms, according to the China Overseas Development Association (CODA).
“The past year has become a very important one for Russia and China… Despite geopolitical challenges the countries’ economies keep on growing,” CODA secretary-general He Zhenwei told RIA Novosti on the sidelines of the Russian Investment Forum in Sochi.
The official said that Beijing’s recent deterioration in relations with Washington had a serious, positive impact on Russia-China cooperation, stressing that the trade turnover between the partners had topped $100 billion last year.
He added that the upward trend was especially noticeable in the agricultural sector.
“For instance, export of soybeans from Russia to China grew one-and-a-half times in 2018 and totaled 800,000 tons,” he said. “The growth was boosted by US-China trade war that evoked a sharp deterioration of soy imports from the US.”
According to the official, China is a huge marketplace for Russia’s agricultural produce, including corn, meat, grains, honey and other goods.
“In China we say ‘when God closes doors, he opens a window’,” he said, adding that China has opened its market for Russian producers.
“Trade war is really bad for China and the US, but it gives a chance, new opportunities for the third parties, and they should take a chance.”
The economist also said that most Chinese enterprises were worried that US sanctions against Russia might cause problems for mutual dollar transactions with Russian partners.
However, a total ban on dollar payments holds the possibility for increasing transactions in national currencies, according to He.