China Brings Mainland Military Forces into Hong Kong – Protests Cry Freedom…

Image Credits: Presidential Press and Information Office / Wikimedia Commons.

As the U.S-China trade confrontation continues, China is running out of dollars.  Beijing is burning through cash to prop up its manufacturing industries; and the currency devaluation only exacerbates the problem.  A weak Yuan, makes their exports cheap; but China is an economy of dependency, and relies upon dollars to pay bills.

Against this growing internal financial crisis, videos seem to confirm Chinese military moving into regions around Hong Kong as protests continue.  Hong Kong nationals staged a three-day protest at Hong Kong’s international airport to draw attention to their plight.

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong police fired tear gas at demonstrators in the working class district of Sham Shui Po on Sunday, as yet another day of protest marches turned into a confrontation between police and activists.

Ten straight weekends of increasingly violent protests have plunged Hong Kong into its most serious political crisis in decades, posing a challenge to the central government in Beijing.(link)

Many voices in the west have forgotten the lessons from Tienanmen Square, when the central Chinese government used the Mongolian army regulars to gain control over the protests. The authoritarian Chinese government is communist at its central core; despite the party leadership’s corruption and capitalistic wealth.

Videos show the Chinese military are moving into Hong Kong to position themselves against those voices who are demanding the region remain a free and autonomous open society.



Related Articles

Swedish Minister Attacks Polish MEP Who Claimed People Fleeing Sweden

Swedish Minister Attacks Polish MEP Who Claimed People Fleeing Sweden

World News
Comments
Salvini Erupts At Richard Gere: "Why Don't You Take Italy's Migrants To Hollywood On Your Jet"

Salvini Erupts At Richard Gere: “Why Don’t You Take Italy’s Migrants To Hollywood On Your Jet”

World News
Comments

Will Robert Maxwell’s daughter spill paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s secrets to FBI?

World News
comments

Is Putin covering up a nuclear disaster?

World News
comments

China Claims U.S. ‘Black Hand’ Is Behind Hong Kong Protests

World News
comments

Comments