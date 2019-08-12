China Brings Mainland Military Forces into Hong Kong – Protests Cry Freedom…

As the U.S-China trade confrontation continues, China is running out of dollars. Beijing is burning through cash to prop up its manufacturing industries; and the currency devaluation only exacerbates the problem. A weak Yuan, makes their exports cheap; but China is an economy of dependency, and relies upon dollars to pay bills.

Against this growing internal financial crisis, videos seem to confirm Chinese military moving into regions around Hong Kong as protests continue. Hong Kong nationals staged a three-day protest at Hong Kong’s international airport to draw attention to their plight.

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong police fired tear gas at demonstrators in the working class district of Sham Shui Po on Sunday, as yet another day of protest marches turned into a confrontation between police and activists. Ten straight weekends of increasingly violent protests have plunged Hong Kong into its most serious political crisis in decades, posing a challenge to the central government in Beijing.(link)

Many voices in the west have forgotten the lessons from Tienanmen Square, when the central Chinese government used the Mongolian army regulars to gain control over the protests. The authoritarian Chinese government is communist at its central core; despite the party leadership’s corruption and capitalistic wealth.

Videos show the Chinese military are moving into Hong Kong to position themselves against those voices who are demanding the region remain a free and autonomous open society.

chinese army has invaded HK. The PLA is working hand-in-hand with the HK police to brutalize the protestors. They arrived August 1st and continue to multiply in numbers…US Travel advisory in HK. #pigs #china #HK pic.twitter.com/UqhSpP5sVB — Kyle Bass (@Jkylebass) August 11, 2019

In Hong Kong, carrie lam(b) cheng yuet ngor has authorized lethal force against kids protesting for democracy and freedom. But here in the US, our president continues to think HK is “sufficiently autonomous”. Shooting at point blank. pic.twitter.com/55DBPLDZJK — Kyle Bass (@Jkylebass) August 11, 2019

carrie lam(b) cheng yuet-ngor and xi have no respect for human life. Excessive force that pigs encourage against young students protesting for freedom and democracy. Trump – Where are you? @realDonaldTrump Absolutely disgusting. #china #hk #HKexit pic.twitter.com/sAyG8sPtQC — Kyle Bass (@Jkylebass) August 11, 2019