China Building Next-Gen Aircraft Carrier

Image Credits: N328KF / Wikimedia Commons.

Beijing already has two aircraft carriers that have already undergone all the necessary trials prior to duty. The first carrier, the CNS Liaoning, has even participated in its first war games, which took place in disputed areas of the South China Sea.

China has launched the construction of a third aircraft carrier, Xinhua News Agency reported on 25 November 2018. The news outlet noted that with the first two carriers having completed sea trials, the construction of a “new-generation” carrier is already underway and added that it would be delivered on schedule.

At the same time, Xinhua didn’t give any specifics about how the new carrier would differ from the first two and when it is expected to enter into service. The online outlet China News Service (ECNS) noted that several Chinese weapons enthusiasts have predicted the construction of a new, “bigger and mightier” carrier than the first two.

The first Chinese aircraft carrier, the CNS Liaoning, was based on an unfinished Soviet Kuznetsov-class aircraft carrier and was declared combat-ready in 2016. It has already taken part in military exercises that took place in the South China Sea on 18 April 2018. In August, the Liaoning reportedly received upgrades to its radar and air traffic control center.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Mattis, Pompeo to Brief Senate on Saudi Arabia, Yemen

Mattis, Pompeo to Brief Senate on Saudi Arabia, Yemen

World at War
Comments
Congo Rejects US "Terrorist Threat" Warning

Congo Rejects US “Terrorist Threat” Warning

World at War
Comments

Report: Russia ‘Fires at Ukraine Ships’ in Black Sea After Rising Tensions Off Crimea

World at War
Comments

Hillary Clinton Shamed for Libya Incursion as She Schools EU on Migrant Crisis

World at War
Comments

Suicide Bombers Storm Chinese Consulate In Pakistan

World at War
Comments

Comments