China Claims U.S. ‘Black Hand’ Is Behind Hong Kong Protests

Image Credits: USDA / Flickr.

China ratcheted up its accusations of U.S. involvement in fomenting protests in Hong Kong, spotlighting a top diplomat in state media, as the restive city prepared for a 10th weekend of demonstrations under the threat that Beijing could step in.

Hundreds of black-clad protesters began a three-day sit-in at the city’s international airport on Friday, while several demonstrations planned for the weekend were banned by the local police.

That could give rise to further clashes, days after Beijing warned it could intervene directly…

Read more


President Trump announced he will take action against the Big Tech election meddling.


Related Articles

Is Putin covering up a nuclear disaster?

Is Putin covering up a nuclear disaster?

World News
Comments
Armed, Machete-Wielding Gang Robbing Teens in Sweden

Armed, Machete-Wielding Gang Robbing Teens in Sweden

Europewars Redirect
Comments

Clown World: Cathedral Installs Massive ‘Helter-Skelter’ Slide

World News
comments

Playboy Dismisses Feminist Outrage Over Butt-Slapping Video

World News
comments

South Africa: As Many As 1,000 Dogs Poisoned Per Week to Make Homes Easier to Rob

World News
comments

Comments