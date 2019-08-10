China Claims U.S. ‘Black Hand’ Is Behind Hong Kong Protests

China ratcheted up its accusations of U.S. involvement in fomenting protests in Hong Kong, spotlighting a top diplomat in state media, as the restive city prepared for a 10th weekend of demonstrations under the threat that Beijing could step in.

Hundreds of black-clad protesters began a three-day sit-in at the city’s international airport on Friday, while several demonstrations planned for the weekend were banned by the local police.

That could give rise to further clashes, days after Beijing warned it could intervene directly…

Read more



President Trump announced he will take action against the Big Tech election meddling.