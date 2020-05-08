China Conducts Violent Raid on Christian Church, Drags Worshipers Out of Service

ChinaAid, a religious freedom watchdog group, published a smartphone video this week that showed Chinese officials conducting a violent raid on a church in Fujian province.

The invaders assaulted congregants, stole their phones to prevent them from documenting the raid, and dragged people out of the service. Eyewitnesses said police did not present a warrant for the raid.

Another clip posted to YouTube on Tuesday captured the aggressive raid from above.

The raid was conducted against Xingguang Church in the southeastern city of Xiamen. The venue is one of the famed “house churches” in China, with services held at a private residence.

