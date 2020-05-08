China Conducts Violent Raid on Christian Church, Drags Worshipers Out of Service

ChinaAid, a religious freedom watchdog group, published a smartphone video this week that showed Chinese officials conducting a violent raid on a church in Fujian province.

The invaders assaulted congregants, stole their phones to prevent them from documenting the raid, and dragged people out of the service. Eyewitnesses said police did not present a warrant for the raid.

Another clip posted to YouTube on Tuesday captured the aggressive raid from above.

The raid was conducted against Xingguang Church in the southeastern city of Xiamen. The venue is one of the famed “house churches” in China, with services held at a private residence.

Read More

Take advantage of one of nature’s most hardworking nutrients with Vasobeet now at 40% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

EU Defends Bowing To Communist Chinese Censors

EU Defends Bowing To Communist Chinese Censors

World News
Comments
Scientific Research Finds That Closing Borders Is Most Effective Way Of Combating Coronavirus

Scientific Research Finds That Closing Borders Is Most Effective Way Of Combating Coronavirus

World News
Comments

China Says That If It Has To Pay For Coronavirus, US Has To Pay For AIDS, 1918 Spanish Flu

World News
comments

Database Of Wuhan’s ‘Batwoman’ Altered 48 Hours Before COVID-19 Samples Ordered Destroyed

World News
comments

Professor: Economic Impact of Lockdown Will Cause More Deaths than Coronavirus

World News
comments

Comments