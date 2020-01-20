Chinese public health officials have announced a sharp rise in diagnoses of an emergent strain of coronavirus.

The WHO has said the virus’ likely origin is “an animal source.”

Public health authorities in the central Chinese city of Wuhan on Sunday announced 136 new cases of a deadly strain of coronavirus.

Officials in the capital Beijing and Guangdong also announced three new cases in their respective areas, bringing the total number of diagnoses to more than 200.

At least three people have died due to complications stemming from infection.



Alex Jones exposes corrupt Virginia politicians for the anti-American, anti-human totalitarians they are.

“People’s lives and health should be given top priority and the spread of the outbreak should be resolutely curbed,” state television quoted Chinese President Xi Jinping as saying.

Containment strategy

Chinese authorities have sought to contain the outbreak after Japan and Thailand reported cases.

In the US, airports in San Francisco, New York and Los Angeles have taken additional measures to prevent the outbreak from spreading, including temperature screenings.

Beijing is hoping to avert a repeat of a SARS outbreak that killed more than 700 people and infected more than 8,000.

DW’s Fabian Kretschmer in Beijing said authorities were urhing people not to talk to the media or spread news about the virus online. “That only enhances paranoia that people aren’t being informed properly,” he said.

Practical measures

The World Health Organization has identified the virus as a new coronavirus strain.

Coronaviruses are generally spread through human-to-human interactions, including coughing, sneezing or touching an infected person. However, public health authorities have yet to identify the strain’s origins.

The WHO said on Sunday that “an animal source seems the most likely primary source of this novel coronavirus outbreak, with some limited human-to-human transmission occurring between close contacts.”

An animal source seems the most likely primary source of this novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak, with some limited human-to-human transmission occurring between close contacts. pic.twitter.com/L57VUr5d3z — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 19, 2020

The UN global health body recommends avoiding unprotected contact with wild or farm animals and regularly cleaning hands with soap and water.



Stand up comedians Tim Dillon and Ben Avery join Alex Jones to discuss the attack on free speech and how making people laugh could be the key to saving the 1st Amendment.

Also, cleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off!