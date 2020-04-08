China Controls The World Health Organization

The Chinese Government’s dominance of propaganda is as slick as it is nearly invisible and you wouldn’t think that Chinese propaganda had dug its claws as deep and wide as they have.

And as the Chinese Belt and Road initiative plows a path for the globalist fever dream of a Chinese century, the pawns of the powerful have looked to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Health Organization for professional, unwavering guidance throughout the coronavirus hysteria.

Many people are completely unaware of how locked in with China these organizations are.

Infowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus up to 50% off now!