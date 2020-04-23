China Declares 'Publicity Stunt' US Lawsuits 'Will Never Happen'

In response to at least 7 US lawsuits being filed against the Chinese government, as well as the Wuhan Institute of Virology, over the spread of the coronavirus, the CCP said that ‘they will never happen’, and it is a ‘farce’ to believe that China will ever pay reparations.

Pointing in particular to the Missouri’s lawsuit, which is seeking up to $44 billion in reparations, China’s state-run Global Times responded calling it a case that will be “impossible to win” for the US state.

“This is completely a farce. Missouri is trying to hold China accountable for the COVID-19 pandemic in a US court, which is almost impossible to succeed,” the newspaper wrote.

“It should at least file a lawsuit in an international court and in accordance with international law, not the laws of the U.S.” the report continued.

“This will never happen,” the paper said of the lawsuit, going on to defend the Chinese government’s actions against coronavirus.

“China’s anti-virus achievements are obvious. Missouri’s lawsuit will not have any legal impact on China. We need to be vigilant to see if the U.S. turns the lawsuit into persecution and discrimination against Chinese Americans,” the propaganda piece urged.

“There have been several anti-Chinese chapters in U.S. history. This time, it is led by a U.S. government.” the state run newspaper claimed, also theorising that the lawsuit an attempt by the US government to distract from “the collapse of crude oil prices.”

China’s Foreign Ministry also dismissed the lawsuits, proclaiming that they have “no factual or legal basis,” and that they “only invite ridicule.”

“Such lawsuit is nothing short of frivolous litigation which defies the basic theory of the law.” said spokesman Geng Shuang, adding that “US courts have no jurisdiction over the sovereign actions taken by Chinese governments of all levels in response to the epidemic.”

“The right course of action for the US side is to dismiss this vexatious litigation,” Geng concluded.

Meanwhile, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced that the state is also preparing a lawsuit against China over the pandemic spread.

“Too many Mississippians have suffered as a result of China’s cover-up,” said Fitch, adding “They must not be allowed to act with impunity. Mississippians deserve justice, and I will seek that in court.”

