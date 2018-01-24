China Developing Advanced Aircraft Capable Of Detecting Stealth Planes, Including F-35, F-22

China is developing a reconnaissance aircraft equipped with a radar system which would help spot enemy stealth planes, stated Chinese military observers.

According to a report by South China Morning Post, the Chinese state media confirmed Monday that the country was constructing its first carrier-borne early-warning aircraft called KJ-600. The plane would be launched from the country’s new aircraft carrier, the report stated.

According to Chinese military observers, the KJ-600 will be equipped with an advanced active electronically scanned array (AESA) which would allow the aircraft to detect United States stealth planes like F-22s and the F-35s.

Li Jie, a military expert based in Beijing, stated the new reconnaissance plane might also become an airborne command center. Jie said, “AESA can detect stealth fighters at a very long range.”

