China Discovers Origin of Coronavirus: Issues Emergency Statement

The Chinese Communist Party Official Spokesperson at the Ministry of Truth released their statement exclusively To Alex Jones and Infowars.com!

Watch:

Meanwhile, Chinese state-run propaganda outlet Global Times released a propaganda video Monday condemning President Trump for using the term “Chinese virus” to describe COVID-19.

Appearing in the communist propaganda piece are CNN’s Chris Cuomo, NBC’s Richard Engel, failed Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, brain-dead rapper Cardi B and other Democrat politicians.

So, China’s communist propaganda machine is literally using Democrat Party talking points to attack the President of the United States amid a global pandemic.

Coronavirus hysteria is once again exposing the cozy connection between globalist Democrats and the Chinese government.

Check out the Chicom/Democrat propaganda piece below:

Take advantage of one of nature’s most hardworking nutrients with Vasobeet now at 40% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Joe Biden Makes a Fool of Himself in Yet Another Bizarre Interview

Joe Biden Makes a Fool of Himself in Yet Another Bizarre Interview

Special Reports
Comments
Cringe Compilation: Sleepy Joe Biden Bumbles, Stumbles, Loses Train Of Thought In Cable News Blitz

Cringe Compilation: Sleepy Joe Biden Bumbles, Stumbles, Loses Train Of Thought In Cable News Blitz

U.S. News
Comments

Media Blame Donald Trump for Man’s Death After Ingesting Fish Tank Cleaner

U.S. News
comments

Biden Can’t Stop Touching His Face During The View Appearance

U.S. News
comments

Tucker: Dems Putting “Wokeness Above All” By Blocking Coronavirus Relief

U.S. News
comments

Comments