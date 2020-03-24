China Discovers Origin of Coronavirus: Issues Emergency Statement

The Chinese Communist Party Official Spokesperson at the Ministry of Truth released their statement exclusively To Alex Jones and Infowars.com!

Watch:

Meanwhile, Chinese state-run propaganda outlet Global Times released a propaganda video Monday condemning President Trump for using the term “Chinese virus” to describe COVID-19.

Appearing in the communist propaganda piece are CNN’s Chris Cuomo, NBC’s Richard Engel, failed Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, brain-dead rapper Cardi B and other Democrat politicians.

So, China’s communist propaganda machine is literally using Democrat Party talking points to attack the President of the United States amid a global pandemic.

Coronavirus hysteria is once again exposing the cozy connection between globalist Democrats and the Chinese government.

Check out the Chicom/Democrat propaganda piece below:



The US President’s rhetoric in using “Chinese virus” to describe #COVID19, has sparked fierce public criticism from all walks of life in the US. pic.twitter.com/RMljngN7P3 — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) March 23, 2020

