China Doesn’t Allow W.H.O. to Investigate COVID-19 Origins

China has failed to invite the World Health Organization to investigate the origins of the current coronavirus global pandemic.

Both China and the WHO have been under immense criticism for their handling of the Covid-19 outbreak.

WHO recently had their funding from the US–accounting for 15% of their budget–suspended following their treatment of the global pandemic, being accused of parroting pro-China narratives while accepting two large payments totaling $50 million from China in the past two months.

China also faced mounting criticism after threatening to boycott Australia when a potential investigation into the origin of the coronavirus pandemic was announced.

Academics in China have had their research into the origins of the crisis restricted.

According to The Express, a WHO representative, Dr Gauden Galea, speaking with Sky News, said: “We know that some national investigation is happening but at this stage we have not been invited to join.

“WHO is making requests of the health commission and of the authorities.

“The origins of virus are very important, the animal-human interface is extremely important and needs to be studied.”

He added: “The priority is we need to know as much as possible to prevent the reoccurrence.”

Galea went onto question some statistics from Wuhan purportedly recorded in January, this year.

Dr Galea continued:

“Is that a matter of difficulty in finding were they getting their act together, is it a question of definition? I cannot speculate. But it would have been during that period obviously some growth would have been happening.

“It is unlikely that with an epidemic of this nature that it stays at 41 exactly.

“But yes, were there more cases? That is something that China will have to answer for.”

Following President Trump’s decision to suspending funding the WHO, he has mentioned summoning the intelligence community to investigate China for their handling of the crisis–and accusations of a disinformation campaign.

Trump recently confirmed to the press that the COVID-19 virus emerged from a lab in Wuhan, China, and shames the W.H.O. for being press agents for the ChiComs.

