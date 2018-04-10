China files WTO complaint over Trump steel tariffs

China on Tuesday filed a World Trade Organization complaint to challenge President Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum, the Associated Press reported.

China has asked for 60 days to discuss the aluminum and steel tariffs with the U.S. If talks fail, China then would request the WTO’s panel of trade experts hand down a ruling.

China says that the United States’ 25 percent tariffs on imported steel and 10 percent tariffs on imported aluminum violate international trade rules.

China produces steel and aluminum at levels that exceed demand. It’s trading partners argue that it then sells the metals at exceedingly low prices that negatively impact jobs in their own countries.

Read more