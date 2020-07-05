China ‘found coronavirus strain SEVEN YEARS ago and sent it to Wuhan lab to study but said nothing after pandemic’

CHINESE scientists secretly found a virus strain similar to COVID-19 in an abandoned mine in 2013 but kept the discovery secret, according to a shocking new report.

An investigation by The Sunday Times claims the closest linked “strain” to coronavirus was discovered in a bat and rat infested mine in 2013 and was stored for years at a virology lab in Wuhan.

The discovery of a strain, made seven years ago at the copper mine in south west China, is said to be the strongest lead yet in the hunt for where the pandemic began.



The fraud of the Covid-19 plandemic is seen everywhere

It was found after six men were struck down in 2012 with fever, coughs and pneumonia, half of them fatally, after working in the mineshaft.

The report says four of the men tested positive for coronavirus antibodies – but two died before they could be checked.

Read more

Our nutrient-dense formula, Vasobeet, is now back in stock at 50% off with double Patriot Points and free shipping!