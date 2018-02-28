China has plan to build nuclear-powered aircraft carrier

China is developing technologies to build a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, state media reported on Wednesday, as Beijing pushes forward with an ambitious military modernization program.

Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged in October last year to turn China’s military into a world-class fighting force by 2050, and has made new technology development a key policy plank, investing in stealth fighters, aircraft carriers and missiles.

State-owned China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC), the country’s largest naval vessel manufacturer, revealed on Tuesday the ambition in a list of technical developments the company hopes to achieve as part of weaponry upgrades for the Chinese navy by 2025, according to the state-backed Global Times.

The announcement by CSIC appears to have been subsequently edited on the company’s website to remove the mention of nuclear-powered vessels, but it remains widely available on the Chinese internet.

Read more


Related Articles

Syrian Girl Breaks Down The Media Lies About Chemical Weapons

Syrian Girl Breaks Down The Media Lies About Chemical Weapons

World at War
Comments
Globalist Generals And MSM Trying To Save ISIS And Destroy Russia

Globalist Generals And MSM Trying To Save ISIS And Destroy Russia

World at War
Comments

Militants Go on Offensive During First Day of Ceasefire – Russia

World at War
Comments

U.S. Air Force Chief: Space War Coming In ‘A Matter of Years’

World at War
Comments

Pentagon, State Department Allocating $40mn of Military Funds For ‘Information Wars’

World at War
Comments

Comments