China hits back at Trump, slaps new tariffs on U.S. goods worth up to $3 billion

The trade spat between the world’s two largest economies worsened over the weekend with China hiking tariffs on a slew of U.S. goods in response to Washington slapping duties on Chinese aluminum and steel.

The measures announced Sunday matched a list of potential tariffs on up to $3 billion in U.S. goods published by China on March 23.

In a sign that China could further its retaliatory campaign against the White House, the Global Times, a newspaper published by the ruling Communist Party, warned that “American politicians better realize sooner rather than later that China would never submit if the U.S. launched a trade war.”

“Even though China and the U.S. have not publicly said they are in a trade war, the sparks of such a war have already started to fly,” the editorial added.

