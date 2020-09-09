China Hits Infowars With Massive DDoS Cyberwarfare Attack

Overnight, Infowars.com joined InfowarsStore.com on the receiving end of a DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attack.

The goal of this type of attack is to take down the web servers that are running the website, rendering it inaccessible to anyone trying to visit it.

Over 18 million requests were detected in the past 12 hours, with the majority of those coming from IP addresses within China.

Additional attacks are coming in from India, Poland, Thailand, Iran, Columbia, Bangladesh, Russia – and some from within the United States.

For years, China has been behind attacks on countries around the world, from a surge in cyber attacks against Australia in 2020, to attempting to hack in and steal COVID-19 research data from US labs.

The latest attack on Infowars is yet another example of Communist China’s alliance with the left to censor and shut down free speech, attempting to expand their system of control beyond their own borders.

While your data is encrypted and secure, this aim of this attack is to take Infowars offline and stop the spread of our broadcasts.

Tech giants in the US have not only censored Infowars, they are working hand in hand with Communist China to shut down free speech and implement systems of control across the globe.

