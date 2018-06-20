China Industrial Policy Seeks to Steal ‘Crown Jewels’ of U.S. Tech

Image Credits: Global Panorama / Flickr.

China’s government is using a multi-pronged strategy to systematically steal advanced American technology as part of economic aggression against the United States, according to a White House report.

The report, based in part on declassified intelligence from the Pentagon and intelligence agencies, provides some of the first public details on China’s industrial policies that have produced the world’s second largest economy, often at the expense of American companies.

“The Chinese state seeks to access the crown jewels of American technology and intellectual property,” says the report, made public Tuesday night.

