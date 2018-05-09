China, Japan Establish Security Hotline After a Decade of Talks

After a decade of talks, Japan and China agreed on Wednesday to set up a security hotline to defuse any maritime confrontations between the two Asian powers.

The deal is the latest result of a push to improve ties strained by lingering acrimony over Japan’s wartime occupation of swathes of China and a dispute over the ownership of islets in the East China Sea.

In a public ceremony after a summit in Tokyo, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang oversaw the signing of a pact to set up within 30 days a hotline for senior defense officials to communicate during incidents involving each others’ naval vessels or military aircraft.

