China Joins U.N. Human Rights Group Despite Unleashing Deadly Pandemic On Humanity

China has been appointed to a top United Nations human rights group despite the country’s well-known human rights and civil abuses, imprisonment of millions of dissidents, and unleashing the Wuhan coronavirus that’s killed over 60,000 people worldwide.

“Allowing China’s oppressive and inhumane regime to choose the world investigators on freedom of speech, arbitrary detention, and enforced disappearances is like making a pyromaniac into the town fire chief,” Hillel Neuer, executive director of U.N. Watch, a watchdog organization which provides oversight to the UN, said in a statement.

No joke: #China joins U.N. Human Rights Council panel, where it will help select the U.N.'s next world monitors on freedom of speech, enforced disappearances & arbitrary detention—and on health. That's like making a pyromaniac into the town fire chief. https://t.co/DqFY90rd6I — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) April 3, 2020

“How can China be involved in choosing the U.N. special rapporteur on the protection of freedom of opinion and expression, when the regime routinely imposes draconian censorship, and seeks to shut down dissenting voices?” Neuer asked.

“It’s absurd and immoral for the U.N. to allow China’s oppressive government a key role in selecting officials who shape international human rights standards and report on violations worldwide,” he added.

Neuer went on to explain the hypocrisy of China being allowed to influence a group that oversees human rights when it has imprisoned over a million Muslims and disappeared political dissidents.

“Likewise, at a time when China has forcibly disappeared citizens who express dissent like the executive Ren Zhiqiang, who called Xi a ‘clown’ over coronavirus response — as well as upwards of a 1 million Muslim Uyghur and minority group members — it is inconceivable that China would be allowed to influence the selection of the next member of the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances,” Neuer added.

Additionally, China will also have the power to choose officials overlooking protections of the press despite it spearheading the most oppressive censorship system on the planet and exiling U.S. media outlets trying to cover the coronavirus outbreak.

“And how can China be involved in choosing the UN Special Rapporteur on the protection of freedom of opinion and expression, when the regime routinely imposes draconian censorship, and seeks to shut down dissenting voices?” asked Neuer.

“Finally, as the world is suffering from the deadly coronavirus pandemic that spread like wildfire in Wuhan while China silenced doctors, journalists and other citizens who tried to sound the alarm, by what logic can the Beijing regime be involved in choosing the UN’s next global monitor on the right to health?”

However, the appointment is not all that surprising given China’s influence over the United Nations and its globalist agencies like the World Health Organization, which helped the communist nation cover-up the severity of the coronavirus outbreak.

Jeff Nyquist joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the biological war started by China launched against the West, and what else is expected in the future.

Get what you and your family need with today’s top-selling products now!