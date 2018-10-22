China Lashes Out at Pompeo's Advice to Latin America

Image Credits: US Dept. of State.

Chinese state media over the weekend slammed U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s comments in Mexico, where he cautioned against vast China’s investments in the region, saying his remarks were “ignorant and malicious.”

The secretary of state said he was not against legitimate Chinese investments, but “when China comes calling it’s not always to the good of your citizens,” Pompeo said Thursday in Mexico City, according to comments posted on the U.S. State Department’s website.

“When they show up with a straight-up, legitimate investment that’s transparent and according to the rule of law, that’s called competition and it’s something that the United States welcomes,” said Pompeo. “But when they show up with deals that seem to be too good to be true it’s often the case that they, in fact, are.”

