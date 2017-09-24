China Makes Communism Push On College Campuses

Image Credits: Getty.

BEIJING—China may have poured billions into making its universities more globally competitive, but its idea of a quality education is guided more than ever by the Communist Party.

In a drumbeat that has accelerated ahead of October’s twice-a-decade Party Congress, President Xi Jinping’s campaign to rein in civil society, online media and speech has extended to the classroom.

Top universities seen as insufficiently rigorous in their ideological work are being shamed. Professors who speak out are punished. The government is sending observers to nearly 2,600 universities to monitor mandatory ideology classes, which include staples like “ Mao Zedong thought.”

Read more


Related Articles

Merkel Wins German Election With Tepid Turnout

Merkel Wins German Election With Tepid Turnout

World News
Comments
Ex-MI5 Agent: Elites Readying Russian Hack Claim In Case German Elections 'Fail'

Ex-MI5 Agent: Elites Readying Russian Hack Claim In Case German Elections ‘Fail’

World News
Comments

Young Girls ‘Forced’ To Wear Hijab In State-Funded British Schools

World News
Comments

Far Right Party Set To Gain Parliament Seat In Germany

World News
Comments

Castro Regime Triggered By Trump’s UN Speech

World News
Comments

Comments