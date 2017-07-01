China Must Be Publicly Shamed for Human Rights Abuses, Say Activists

Amidst reports of the Chinese regime’s continuing persecution of its political dissidents and rights advocates, witnesses before the Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC) slammed the communist regime’s human rights abuses in a a public hearing on June 28. To help curb the regime’s gross mistreatments of dissidents, the U.S. government must confront China firmly and publicly since the regime has “very thin skin,” according to one expert witness who testified.

Speaking of the attempts by U.S. Congress to seek redress for the persecuted dissidents in China, CECC co-chairman Congressman Chris Smith (R-NJ) said that he had heard too many reports of the “horrifying and sadistic accounts of torture and enforced disappearances experienced by [Chinese] lawyers and rights advocates.”

Xia Chongyu, son of the imprisoned Chinese human rights lawyer Xia Lin testified at Wednesday’s hearing that due to his campaign for his father’s case, Chinese regime agents had threatened his family and friends back in China. Currently living in the United States and enrolled as a student at Liberty University, Xia Chongyu has gathered more than 90,000 signatures petitioning for his father’s release.

