China on US bombers flying over South China Sea: ‘Running amuck is risky’

China on Wednesday responded to U.S. bombers flying over the South China Sea, saying Beijing will not be intimidated by military aircraft in the region. 

“Running amuck is risky,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters, Reuters reported.

“China won’t be scared by any so-called military ship or aircraft, and we will only even more staunchly [take] all necessary steps to defend the country’s sovereignty and security, to protect the peace and stability of the South China Sea region,” she continued, according to the news service.

Hua’s comments come after reports surfaced that two U.S. Air Force B-52 flew in close proximity to the disputed Spratly Islands.

