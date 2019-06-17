China Organ-Harvesting Dissidents, Says Whistleblower

Communist China is still harvesting organs from prisoners and political dissidents, according to a Chinese former medical insider.

Zheng “George” Qiaozhi, a former intern-turned-whistleblower at China’s Shenyang Army General Hospital, provided his horrifying accounts to the Epoch Times earlier this spring.

In one instance, Qiaozhi described an organ harvesting procedure on a prisoner.

“The prisoner was brought in, tied hand and foot, but very much alive,” Population Institute President Steven W. Mosher wrote. “The army doctor in charge sliced him open from chest to belly button and exposed his two kidneys. ‘Cut the veins and arteries,’ he told his shocked intern.”

“George did as he was told. Blood spurted everywhere. The kidneys were placed in an organ-transplant container.”

“Then the doctor ordered George to remove the man’s eyeballs. Hearing that, the dying prisoner gave him a look of sheer terror, and George froze. ‘I can’t do it,’ he told the doctor, who then quickly scooped out the man’s eyeballs himself.”

Shortly after the harrowing experience, Qiaozhi quit his job and fled China.

In addition to George’s firsthand account, an independent research group called the China Tribunal concluded that organ harvesting was still being practiced on Chinese prisoners, even after China announced it would end the practice in 2014.

“The conclusion shows that very many people have died indescribably hideous deaths for no reason, that more may suffer in similar ways and that all of us live on a planet where extreme wickedness may be found in the power of those, for the time being, running a country with one of the oldest civilisations known to modern man,” chair of the group Sir Geoffrey Nice QC wrote Sunday.

“There is no evidence of the practice having been stopped and the tribunal is satisfied that it is continuing.”

Infowars has extensively reported on China’s human rights abuses and economic espionage against the United States with globalist help, but President Trump is bringing China’s many transgressions to light on the global stage.

