China: Police Lock Potential Coronavirus Victim in Her Own Home

A video out of China shows police locking a potential coronavirus victim in her own home.

The clip shows two officers padlocking the door while asking the resident inside, “Do you have enough rice and vegetables at home?“

“I think so,” responds the person inside.

“OK, so don’t come out,” responds the officer, adding, “We are locking your door from outside. Don’t come out. It’s good for everyone.”

Police:"Do you have enough rice and vegetables at home?“

"I think so."

Police: "Ok. So don't come out"

Police:"We are locking your door from outside. Don't come out. It's good for everyone.“#Coronavirus #CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/iV7LB5xDOj — 曾錚 Jennifer Zeng (@jenniferatntd) February 5, 2020

Some areas of China like Heilongjiang province have announced that they will impose the death penalty on anyone who “intentionally spreads the coronavirus to cause public harm.”

Whether “intentionally” can be defined as anyone who breaks a quarantine remains to be seen.

As we highlighted yesterday, grisly footage shows the aftermath of a woman who was shot in the head for trying to break through a coronavirus roadblock.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has jumped to 24,300 infections and 490 deaths.

The World Health Organization warned countries against imposing travel restrictions to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, asserting that doing so would create “fear and stigma.”

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!