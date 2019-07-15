China Posts Lowest Quarterly Growth in 27 Years

Image Credits: YU FANGPING / Barcroft Media via Getty Images.

China released second-quarter figures on Monday showing that its economy slowed to 6.2% — the weakest rate in at least 27 years, as the country’s trade war with the U.S. took its toll.

From April to June, China’s economy grew 6.2% from a year ago, the country’s statistics bureau said on Monday. That was in line with the expectations of analysts polled by Reuters, and lower than the 6.4% year-on-year growth in the first quarter of 2019.

Sheng Jiapeng/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

The second quarter economic growth was the country’s slowest pace since the first quarter of 1992 — the earliest quarterly data on record, according to Reuters.

Read more


Mike Adams warns about the social control systems being used against the public, and explains what people can do to prepare.


Related Articles

The Illusion of the Keynesian Multiplier

The Illusion of the Keynesian Multiplier

Economy
Comments
Peter Schiff Slams Fed Over Coming Recession

Peter Schiff Slams Fed Over Coming Recession

Economy
Comments

Consumers Will Decide If Women’s Sports Teams Get “Equal Pay”

Economy
comments

Wall Street Rally Continues With New Records

Economy
comments

Think There’s No Inflation? Think Again!

Economy
comments

Comments