China Posts Lowest Quarterly Growth in 27 Years

China released second-quarter figures on Monday showing that its economy slowed to 6.2% — the weakest rate in at least 27 years, as the country’s trade war with the U.S. took its toll.

From April to June, China’s economy grew 6.2% from a year ago, the country’s statistics bureau said on Monday. That was in line with the expectations of analysts polled by Reuters, and lower than the 6.4% year-on-year growth in the first quarter of 2019.

The second quarter economic growth was the country’s slowest pace since the first quarter of 1992 — the earliest quarterly data on record, according to Reuters.

