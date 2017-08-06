China Prepares For War Against India - Both Are Nuclear Powers

Two nuclear powers, China and India, may soon go to war over the disputed Doklam area, state-run Chinese media reported.

The Doklam area, which lies on the ill-defined border between Bhutan and China, was taken over by India in June when its soldiers stopped the Chinese military from building a road in the region, which is remote, treacherous and sparsely populated.

“India’s recklessness has shocked the Chinese,” the Global Times stated. “…Over the past month, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been on the move. We believe that the PLA has made sufficient preparation for military confrontation.”

“Indian border troops are no rival to PLA field forces.”

“If a war spreads, the PLA is perfectly capable of annihilating all Indian troops in the border region,” the article added.

India had entered the disputed region by an invitation from Bhutan, but now China may try to force the Indian military out of Doklam within the next two weeks.

The conflict stems from a long-standing territorial dispute between the two nuclear powers due to conflicting treaties regarding its shared 2500 mile border.

India is claiming over 150,000 square miles of territory controlled by China whereas China claims nearly 350,000 square miles of Indian-controlled land.

To put it into perspective, the state of Montana is a little over 147,000 square miles whereas Venezuela is around 340,000 square miles.

Since June, Chinese and Indian soldiers have faced each other “eyeball to eyeball” on a de facto frontline.

If the hostility continues – and there’s no signs of it stopping – it’ll place President Trump in a challenging situation as he continues to lean on China’s influence over North Korea to stop the hermit kingdom from starting a war of its own.

China and India have at least 250 and 100 nuclear weapons respectively.

