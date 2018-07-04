China Presses Europe For Anti-U.S. Alliance On Trade

Image Credits: Friends of Europe / Flickr.

China is putting pressure on the European Union to issue a strong joint statement against President Donald Trump’s trade policies at a summit later this month but is facing resistance, European officials said.

In meetings in Brussels, Berlin and Beijing, senior Chinese officials, including Vice Premier Liu He and the Chinese government’s top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, have proposed an alliance between the two economic powers and offered to open more of the Chinese market in a gesture of goodwill.

One proposal has been for China and the European Union to launch joint action against the United States at the World Trade Organization.

Read more


Related Articles

Support for Sweden's ruling Social Democrats rises ahead of September vote

Support for Sweden’s ruling Social Democrats rises ahead of September vote

World News
Comments
Europe, China, Russia to meet Iran on Friday in Vienna

Europe, China, Russia to meet Iran on Friday in Vienna

World News
Comments

UK Counter-Terrorism Police Looking Into ‘Unknown Substance’ Incident

World News
Comments

Migration Deal Keeps Merkel in Power, For Now

World News
Comments

Immigrant Suburb of Nantes, France Rocked by Riots

World News
Comments

Comments